Danielle Fishel Is Pregnant, Expecting a Baby Boy in July

Two months after getting married, Danielle Fishel announced today she is pregnant.

Sharing a picture of three pairs of tennis shoes—including baby Nikes—the actress wrote on Instagram, "I'm eating for two. I'm napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I'm shopping). I'm nesting. I'm reading books. I'm madly in love with my husband. I cry at commercials. I'm a walking cliché. I've got baby apps. I'm confident. I feel inadequate. I'm showing one day and the next I'm not. I'm nervous. I'm excited. He's due in July. We can't wait."

This will be the first child for Fishel and Jensen Karp, who later commented on the Boy Meets World star's picture, writing, "This post is better than mine. Love you. Let's name him Jordan."