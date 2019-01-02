This Is What Andy Samberg Plans to Do If Sandra Oh Doesn't Win a Golden Globe

Best friends, soul mates, co-hosts, Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh are already well on their way to stealing the hearts of everyone in attendance and everyone watching the 2019 Golden Globes. They're already enamored with each other.

"We're soul mates. We're f--kin' co-dependent soul mates," Oh joked with Samberg and The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview.

This new dynamic duo was first paired up at the 2018 Emmy awards where they announced the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series category. That's where NBC Entertainment co-chairmen George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy first saw them and thought they'd make great hosts. Samberg, who has hosted the Emmys before, and Oh for the shock value. Being asked sure was shocking for the Killing Eve star.