The View's Abby Huntsman Is Pregnant With Twins

Abby Huntsman has some breaking news of her own: she's pregnant with twins!

The View co-host is expecting a boy and a girl this year with husband of nine years, Jeffrey Livingston, she announced on The View on Wednesday. They are also parents to daughter Isabel Grace, whom they welcomed in November 2017.

"Everyone at this table has been so supportive," she complimented her colleagues live on television.

As the TV anchor explained to People, this pregnancy did not kick off with the smoothest of stars. "I was actually worried that something was wrong with this pregnancy because I felt sick immediately," she told the magazine. "Now, looking back, it makes sense, because I think the hormones were triple what they would normally be."