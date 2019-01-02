Drake Unfollows Kim Kardashian on Instagram Amid Kanye West Drama

Drake has unfollowed Kim Kardashian on Instagram.

The move came after Kanye West demanded a public apology from the rapper for following his wife on the social network.

"Who's bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram?" he wrote on New Year's Eve in one of his since-deleted tweets, adding they're not friends. "I don't have beef with no one," he continued. "Love everyone but don't follow my f--king wife on Instagram. Ima focus on my family And you keep my family out of all of this wrestling foolishness."

The demand came just a few days after West had learned about the follow and had publicly called out Drake for the move.

"I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September," Kanye tweeted in a since-deleted post on Saturday. He later added that he "had to bring this up because it's the most f--ked up thing of all."

"Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram," he wrote at the time. "We truly wish this man the best and pray that he will find the same happiness that we have."