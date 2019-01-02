All the This Is Us Season 3 Drama You Need to Remember Before Its Midseason Premiere

Flashbacks, flashforwards, present day heartache…This Is Us has done a lot in its third season. And it is just getting started.

"That is the nice thing about what this show's doing, we're not just sitting back on our laurels, we're not just taking it easy, we're challenging ourselves," Milo Ventimiglia, patriarch Jack Pearson on the series, said.

The NBC drama returns with new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 15, but before the Pearsons return, it's time to get caught up on their drama and there's a video just for that purpose below.