Vincent Cassel, 52, Expecting a Baby With Tina Kunakey, 21

There's a baby on board for Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey.

The 52-year-old French actor and 21-year-old model, who tied the knot in August, have confirmed they're expecting their first child together. The couple took to social media on New Year's Day with a beachside shot and video highlighting Kunakey's visible baby bump.

"HAPPIEST NEW YEAR EVER #andifyoudontknownowyouknow," she captioned a happy photo of herself commando by the water in Brazil.