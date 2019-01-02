Vincent Cassel, 52, Expecting a Baby With Tina Kunakey, 21

There's a baby on board for Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey

The 52-year-old French actor and 21-year-old model, who tied the knot in August, have confirmed they're expecting their first child together. The couple took to social media on New Year's Day with a beachside shot and video highlighting Kunakey's visible baby bump.

"HAPPIEST NEW YEAR EVER #andifyoudontknownowyouknow," she captioned a happy photo of herself commando by the water in Brazil. 

Photos

Celebrities Who Became Dads After 50

Cassel also shared the official news over on his social media account with a clip of himself kissing his wife's belly. 

"Bonne année  Feliz ano novo Happy new year," he wrote to his thousands of followers. The actor added "#tellementdechance," meaning "so much luck" in French, as well as #danslavieriennestdû," meaning "in life nothing is due." 

"#Lifeismagicneverforget#goooooooaaaaaaal," Cassel concluded. 

This will be the third child for the SAG Award nominee, who is also dad to daughters Deva, 14, and Léonie, 8, with ex-wife Monica Bellucci

Congratulations to the expectant pair! 

