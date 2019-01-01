Nicki Minaj's Boyfriend Kisses Her Toes in PDA-Packed Hot Tub Video

Sparks are definitely flying between Nicki Minaj and her new man.

The Grammy-winning rapper's new romance is going strong, as evidenced by a new video the star shared to social media of her and her beau in what appears to be a hot tub.

In the clip, posted on New Year's Day, Kenneth Petty and Minaj are hanging out in the water when he grabs her feet and kisses her toes before picking her up and swaying around with her in his arms.

Meanwhile, Minaj appeared to be in a state of bliss as she smiled, laughed and sang out loud.