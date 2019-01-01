Tiffany Haddish Speaks Out After Her New Year's Eve Show Flops

Tiffany Haddish has heard her fans loud and clear.

The comedian came under fire after her New Year's Eve show flopped so hard with the audience, attendees reportedly walked out. After taking the stage at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, it eventually became clear the Emmy winner was having a rocky night. "This is weird for me," the 39-year-old acknowledged. "Now, this is going to be on TMZ or whatever."

"Every day ain't the best day, but we do what we do," she said, according to a video published by TMZ. "It is what it is."

Haddish added, "This will probably be the only time you will ever see me like this because I'm never doing this again...I will never allow myself to be this woe the f—k out."

The star eventually took a swig from a bottle before handing it back into the audience.