Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Reveals She Had Cancer Removed

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Ariana Madix is in the clear now.
Ahead of the new year, the Vanderpump Rules star took a moment to reflect on 2018 via social media. The reality star highlighted some of her most memorable experiences in 2018, including dream trips to Cuba and Japan and starting a business.
"2018 was a year full of huge moments that were unplanned," she wrote to fans on New Year's Eve. "Lifelong dreams fulfilled and unexpected hardships overcome."
Among those hardships was a cancer discovery. "I had to have a lil bit o'cancer removed from my body and lymph nodes biopsied. (In the clear now!)," the 33-year-old assured her followers.
In an accompanying video taken after the biopsy, Madix recorded herself with a bandage on her neck and on her armpit.
"Update: I'm not allowed to shower, so I feel extra gross," she said in the video. "I'm watching scary shows and what's really scary is what's going on in there," she added while showing the bandages to the camera.
As the star noted, "Still waiting on biopsy results—lymph node biopsy results, so hopefully next week I get a clear on that…until then, I feel really disgusting."
Fortunately, the reality star did get cleared and could ring in the new year on a happy and hopeful note.
"So much progress was made on my many goals and ambitions, but I've had to learn the same lessons in life over and over: Intense ambition is one of my best qualities BUT when it becomes overwhelming to have so many goals, I need to take a step back and just focus on one thing," she added in reflection. "Even if an issue won't be solved right away, talking about it ALWAYS sends it on a path to resolution and healing. Looking ahead to 2019 with optimism, hope, and more hard work on the horizon!"