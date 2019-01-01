Ariana Grande Sets the Record Straight on Her Dating Life After Pete Davidson Split

Single and not so ready to mingle.

That may just be the perfect way to summarize Ariana Grande's mindset as she begins a brand-new year in the Hollywood spotlight.

Earlier today, the "Thank U, Next" singer came across a fan's post with the headline: "Who Is Ariana Dating NOW?!" The 25-year-old was curious to find out the answer.

"Can they tell me too?" she replied to one follower before making it crystal clear she is not with anybody.

"Spoiler: for the rest of this year/probably my life: It's no one," Ariana wrote on Twitter. "Please refer back to this tweet for future questions."