Justin Bieber's New Face Tattoo Has Finally Been Revealed

Justin Bieber has a permanent reminder of God's grace.

Two months since news emerged of a new face tattoo for the Grammy-winning pop crooner, a tattoo artist has officially shared an up-close look at the ink just in time for the new year.

Just above his right eyebrow, Bieber is now sporting the word "grace" in script. Tattoo artist Jonathan "JonBoy" Valena captioned the shot on Instagram, "2018 was a lot of work for me. Both in tattooing and inner work I thought I would never have to face. So many times wanting to give up asking God to take me home. But then I'm reminded what my purpose in this world is through people like you who get tattooed by me and share your life of struggles, anxieties, lost love ones, memories and victories through these little tattoos that have some of the biggest meaning behind them."

He concluded, "Thank you. Thank you to my clients who have become some of my best friends. I love you all! Gods grace is sufficient in our weakness and it is by Gods love we here for 2019!"