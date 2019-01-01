Shay Mitchell Calls for More Compassion After Revealing Miscarriage

Shay Mitchell, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Shay Mitchell is starting off the new year with some personal news.

On Tuesday morning, the Pretty Little Liars star looked back on 2018 with many positive memories of trips, quality time with friends and more.

But at the same time, the actress admitted that the past 12 months also came with some hardships.  

"We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life. And sometimes it's easier to only showcase the good times on social media, which is what leads many people to criticize it for its lack of authenticity. Having so many people follow me on Instagram and read my posts is both incredibly humbling and hugely uplifting," Shay explained. "The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams."

Shay would also share a sonogram of a baby with the broken heart emoji.

Looking ahead, the 31-year-old has a wish for her fans and followers that could make one great New Year's resolution.

"In the spirt of the new year, I think that we need to remember that we are all on this journey together—in good times and in bad—and to remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through," she explained. "So, for 2019, let's all try to be a little more compassionate, empathetic, patient and thoughtful with each other."

Shay added, "This sounds like a great resolution to me. I hope that you agree. Happy New Year everyone."

And even through the ups and downs of 2018, the actress expressed positivity on Twitter with a short but simple message.

"Here we go 2019, I am so, so ready for you," she wrote

