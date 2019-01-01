We Can't Stop Watching Chrissy Teigen's New Year's Eve Moment With Leslie Jones' Umbrella

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 1, 2019 7:56 AM

Chrissy Teigen, Leslie Jones, Carson Daly, New Year's Eve 2018

NBC

It can only go up from here, right?

For those celebrating New Year's Eve in Times Square Monday night, conditions weren't exactly ideal.

Between the freezing cold temperatures and consistent rain, the Big Apple wasn't so cozy right before midnight.

But before counting down for the annual ball drop, Chrissy Teigen and Leslie Jones found themselves in a hilarious situation on NBC's special broadcast. As it turns out, umbrellas are more dangerous than we first thought.

In a video clip going viral, the supermodel tries to hug the Saturday Night Live star. But in the process, Leslie's umbrella hits Chrissy right in the face.

Photos

Stars Celebrate New Year's Eve 2018

"I'm okay!" Chrissy joked on Twitter after a follower shared video from the unexpected moment. "7am. Heading back out to Time's Square to find my eyeball."

As you likely could have guessed, Leslie was immediately apologetic and voiced her concerns on Twitter.

"Ugh I can't believe I hit @ChrissyTeigen in face!! Lordt!! I love you boo!! So Sorry. #ThatsWhyIHateUmbrellas," she shared on Twitter. Chrissy responded, "Eye'm Fine baby. I hug too hard what I can say."

That's the spirit!

Keith Urban, Diana Ross, BeBe Rexha, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Lopez were also featured in NBC's New Year's Eve telecast.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

