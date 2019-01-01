Lindsay Lohan Declares Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Is Not Girls Gone Wild In New Clip

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Jan. 1, 2019 7:00 AM

Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

MTV

Lindsay Lohan is not here for any messing around!

In a first clip from her new reality show that MTV just released, Lohan comes upon a pool full of young people having a great time, laughing and pouring wine into their mouths in the pool. She's clearly unhappy, because she "wants to build an empire" and "this is not Girls Gone Wild." 

"I want to keep people on their toes because I know what it's like to be left to your own devices, and not have someone there to be like, OK wait, what's worth it?" she explains in the clip below. This is clearly a whole new Lindsay Lohan than we've seen before, and we can't say we're not intrigued. 

Photos

Meet the Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Cast

Lohan's new show will follow her rising business empire in Mykonos, Greece as she oversees a team of VIP hosts who will "have to do whatever it takes to secure Lohan's name as the definition of vacation luxury." The show will also address those infamous dance moves that went viral earlier this year, and that moment is absolutely what we are most looking forward to here because maybe this time, "do the Lilo" will actually happen. We just really need a viral dance other than flossing to catch on because we still haven't figured that out and this looks a lot easier. 

A special preview of the series called Lindsay Lohan: Welcome to the Beach Club airs tonight at 8 p.m. on MTV, and the actual series debuts Tuesday, January 8 at 8 p.m. on MTV. 

TAGS/ Lindsay Lohan , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment

