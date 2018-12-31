Andy Cohen Reveals the Sex of His First Child

You better watch what happens live because you never know what you'll miss! It turns out that Andy Cohen might have just participated in one of the biggest gender reveal announcements ever to be broadcast.

The Bravo TV celebrity and Anderson Cooper are co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve Live special together in New York City and the WWHL host shared some pretty big news on the show Monday evening. On Dec. 20, Cohen announced he was expecting his first baby via surrogate and tonight he let the world know the sex. It's a boy!

"This is the biggest year for me," the 50-year-old shared with the CNN anchor. "It's a boy. I gotta tell you I cannot wait to meet this boy."

That makes many of us!