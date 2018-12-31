Andy Cohen Reveals the Sex of His First Child

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
You better watch what happens live because you never know what you'll miss! It turns out that Andy Cohen might have just participated in one of the biggest gender reveal announcements ever to be broadcast.
The Bravo TV celebrity and Anderson Cooper are co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve Live special together in New York City and the WWHL host shared some pretty big news on the show Monday evening. On Dec. 20, Cohen announced he was expecting his first baby via surrogate and tonight he let the world know the sex. It's a boy!
"This is the biggest year for me," the 50-year-old shared with the CNN anchor. "It's a boy. I gotta tell you I cannot wait to meet this boy."
That makes many of us!
Cohen has one certain idea about the baby's looks. "I think he's going to have a nice Semitic head of hair," he quipped.
The best-selling author went on to explain that he "never thought it would be possible to grow up and have a family." Cohen praised his surrogate and called her "wonderful."
Cohen continued, "By the time it became possible I was kind of having too much fun in my life to say I don't think can do this right now. But here I am. I turned 50 this year. It takes some people longer to get to that place and it took me this long."
He affirmed he did in fact have "all the gear" he needs thanks to the "wonderful women in my life."
It'll be baby steps for Cohen to share information about his son. While we know the sex, don't go expecting him to share the name just yet. He then gave a shout out to Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef who announced on Monday that they are the "proud parents of a baby girl."
Cohen said, "All the gays are having babies. Here we are!"
The Bravo host's son is due very soon. Cohen made the big reveal on his show alongside some Real Housewives including Teresa Giudice, Ramona Singer, Vicki Gunvalson, NeNe Leakes and Kyle Richards.
"I've always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life," he said on the show. "I over share and I expect everyone around me to do the same and tonight I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time, I'm going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future."
He then called this new part of his life "my most rewarding chapter yet."
Congratulations, Andy!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!