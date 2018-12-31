TV's Best, Worst, and Weirdest in 2018

Au revoir, 2018.

It's time to say goodbye to what has been quite a year for TV. New shows arrived, a few shows departed, a ton of actors left shows, and a whole bunch of weird and amazing things happened both on screen and off. We're here to honor it all, including the good things, the bad things, and just some of the stranger things we found ourselves watching on screen.

From one of the most spectacular comebacks and then falls from grace we've ever seen to some of the most beautifully emotional moments, here are some of the things we obsessed over (or tried not to obsess over) this past year on TV.