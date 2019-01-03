A Look Back at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards 10 Years Later

A lot can change in 10 years, can't it?

In 2009, Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher were still a couple, as well as Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. Miley Cyrus had brown hair and had yet to meet her future husband Liam Hemsworth on the set of The Last Song. Plus, Mamma Mia was released the year before and had everyone feeling like a dancing queen.

Slumdog Millionaire took home the Best Picture award at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards and The Oscars. Meryl Streep was nominated in two categories for two different roles. Heath Ledger posthumously won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture as Joker in The Dark Knight.

A lot went on and continues to do so in Hollywood 10 years later.