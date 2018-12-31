Cameron Dallas Arrested for Felony Assault: See His Mug Shot

Cameron Dallas is ending 2018 on an admittedly rough note.

Over the weekend, the 24-year-old YouTube and social media star was arrested in Aspen, Col. and charged with felony assault, E! News can confirm.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 29, authorities with the Aspen Police Department responded to an ambulance call placed from the Hyatt Residences Grand Aspen. There they discovered an unidentified man "bleeding from injuries to his face," who alleged Dallas (who was a guest at the hotel) had assaulted him. Upon further investigation, Dallas was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. According to authorities, he was released after posting $5,000 bond.

Aspen Police Sgt. Rick Magnuson told The Aspen Times that Dallas allegedly punched the man in his face, resulting in a broken nose.

In an apparent attempt to clear his name, Dallas released the following statement to his combined 38 million social media followers on Monday.