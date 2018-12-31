Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are More Than Ready to Ring in 2019 Together

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Dec. 31, 2018 3:11 PM

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Switzerland

Instagram

Au revior 2018, bonjour 2019!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra look pretty eager to ring in the new year together as they vacation with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Switzerland. The "Jealous" singer posted a boomerang of them sharing a kiss on his Instagram Story as the hours, minutes and seconds counted down until midnight.

The newlyweds look like they are absolutely having the time of their lives skiing and hitting the snow-covered mountains. Jonas and Chopra traveled there after spending their first Christmas as a married couple in England with Turner's family. Chopra's parents were there as well as the Jonas matriarch and patriarch Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr. and younger brother Frankie Jonas.

On Saturday, the "Close" singer shared photos from their private plane taking them to Switzerland. "The mountains, my love, family and friends," he captioned the string of photos, which included ones of the Quantico star looking out the window as well as Joe and friend Chris Ganter enjoying a beer.

Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' First Christmas as a Married Couple

Earlier on Monday, the DNCE singer posted a video of himself, Turner and Chopra taking shots on a shot ski.

Looks like they're getting ready for the new year!

2018 has been a huge year for Nick and the 36-year-old actress. They've been traveling around the world together and tied the knot in a gorgeous wedding that included both Christian and traditional Hindu ceremonies. They're ready for 2019 and we can't wait to see what they do.

Take a peek at the photos below to see some snapshots from their envy-inducing trip to Switzerland.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Switzerland

Instagram

2019 ready

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra counted down the seconds until ringing in the new year together.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Switzerland

Instagram

Love like the sun

The newlyweds posed together with the quite the view in the background.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Switzerland

Instagram

Window shopping

The "Right Now" singer photographed his wife as she stared out the window on their way to Switzerland.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Switzerland

Instagram

Sun's out, tongues out

Nick made a funny face at Priyanka, who smiled and laughed.

Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner

Instagram

Family strong

The future in-laws and BFFs looked intense before hitting the slopes.

Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner

Instagram

Skiing sisters

...And they looked like they had some fun doing it!

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Switzerland

Anyone care for a brew?

Joe Jonas, Chris Ganter and Sophie stayed hydrated during the flight.

Nick Jonas, Switzerland

Instagram

Family fun

The family gathered together and looked ready to take on the snow.

Nick Jonas, Switzerland

Instagram

Snowy selfie

Nick took a selfie on top of the mountain all decked out in his ski gear.

Happy New Year!

