BREAKING!

Surprise! Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Welcome Baby Girl

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Dec. 31, 2018 3:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Couples

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ricky Martin is ending 2018 with a bang!

The music superstar marked New Year's Eve with a very special announcement on Instagram. As it turns out, he is the proud parent to another child.

"We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef," Ricky shared with his followers. "It has been a special time for us and we can't wait to see where this stellar baby will take us."

He added, "Both her beautiful brothers and me and Ricky have fallen in love with Lucia."

Ricky is already the proud parent to twins Matteo and Valentino. When asked how he handles their questions about having two dads, Ricky has the perfect answer. 

Photos

Stars Celebrate New Year's Eve 2018

"A lot of people tell me, ‘Well, you kids are on the covers of magazines and blah, blah, blah,' and I'm like, ‘Yes, because I want to normalize this,'" the Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star previously told Out  magazine. "I want people to look at me and see a family and say, ‘There's nothing wrong with that.' It's part of my mission."

Ricky added, "It's part of my kids' mission as well. My kids ask me about having two daddies and I tell them we are a part of a modern family. This is a beautiful sense of freedom.'"

In fact, Ricky previously expressed hopes of welcoming more children. During an appearance on Live From the Red Carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes, the Grammy winner was open about his dream for the future.

"I want four more pairs of twins," the "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer told E! News' Giuliana Rancic. "I do want a big family, but there's a lot going on at the moment. A lot of work, wedding, so we're going to put things in order first and then we're going to get ready for many more kids."

Congratulations to the happy couple on their big news. 2019 is about to be extra special. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ricky Martin , Couples , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News , LGBTQ , Latin

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Switzerland

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are More Than Ready to Ring in 2019 Together

Kendra WIlkinson

Kendra Wilkinson Says She's Not Looking for a New Love in 2019

Jenny McCarthy, Ryan Seacrest

How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating New Year's Eve 2018

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift May Have Rented Out a Castle in Ireland for Christmas With Joe Alwyn

Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian

How Kourtney Kardashian Really Feels About Younes Bendjima's Instagram Tribute

TV Binge, Homecoming, Final Table, Killing Eve, Kidding, Pose

10 TV Shows to Watch While Recovering From New Year's Eve

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Recalls the "Lowest Lows" of Her Roller Coaster 2018

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.