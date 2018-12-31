10 TV Shows to Watch While Recovering From New Year's Eve

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Dec. 31, 2018 1:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TV Binge, Homecoming, Final Table, Killing Eve, Kidding, Pose

Amazon, Netflix, BBC, Showtime, FX

Picture it: It's 9 a.m. on January 1. You're awake, begrudgingly, after a night of champagne and fun. It's the first day of 2019 and…you're not leaving your couch. Been there, and that's why we're here to help. These are the best shows to watch while recovering from ringing in the new year.

Start 2019 off right with these shows that are not only good, but also easily bingeable in a day's time. We've broken down where to watch, how long it'll take you and what you're getting yourself into with a little (spoiler-free) plot description.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Netflix

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Where to watch: Netflix
How long is it: 4 episodes, all under an hour each. Roughly 4 hours total.
What's it about: Chef Samin Nosrat takes viewers around the world to explore the four components of cooking: salt, fat, acid and heat. Who knew there were so many kinds of salt and each have uses for which they're better suited for?! Careful if you watch hungry!

Getting On

HBO

Getting On

Where to watch: HBO
How long is it: 18 episodes total, half hour each. 9 hours total.
What's it about: Alex Borstein, Niecy Nash and Laurie Metcalf star in this shockingly human and very funny comedy about the medical staff at a geriatric extended care facility. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll laugh some more and then when you get to that series finale…the tears won't stop.

Big Mouth

Netflix

Big Mouth

Where to watch: Netflix
How long is it: 20 episode total, half hour each. 10 hours total.
What's it about: Nick Kroll and John Mulaney headline the voice cast of this hilarious coming-of-age raunchy animated series. If you've been wondering about that meme of Maya Rudolph saying "bubble bath," tune in.

Article continues below

Pose

FX

Pose

Where to watch: FX
How long: 8 episodes total, one hour each. 8 hours total.
What's it about: From creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, Pose is set in the late 1980s as the AIDS crisis rages and tells the story of a group of LGBTQ people with the world of African-American and Latino ball culture as the backdrop. The cast includes some well-known names like Evan Peters, Kate Mara, Billy Porter and James Van Der Beek, but the show puts the spotlight on many of its transgender cast members including Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore and Dominique Jackson. It's easy to go into this show and think it'll be nothing by drama and despair, but Pose crafts a colorful world full of vibrant characters that make it a must-watch series.

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Killing Eve

Where to watch: Hulu
How long is it: 8 episodes, one hour each. 8 hours total.
What's it about: You don't know what BBC America's Killing Eve is about yet?! Sandra Oh stars as Eve Polastri, an MI-5 officer who, through several events, becomes one of the prime agents tasked with bringing down an assassin dubbed Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Oh and Comer are beyond great in the series.

The Comeback, Lisa Kudrow

John P Johnson/HBO

The Comeback

Where to watch: HBO
How long is it: 21 episodes, most a half hour each. Roughly 12 hours total.
What's it about: Lisa Kudrow stars in and co-created this unflinching look at fame and the entertainment industry. You'll meet Valerie Cherish, a sitcom star of yore who welcomes reality TV cameras into her life as she takes on a new role in a bad sitcom. You'll believe Val is a real person by the end of your binge. Season two came out roughly 10 years after season one.

Article continues below

Stephan James, Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Amazon

Homecoming

Where to watch: Amazon Prime
How long is it: 10 episodes, half hour each. 5 hours total.
What's it about: Julia Roberts on TV! She plays Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at a live-in facility designed to help soldiers readjust to life after deployment. Or at least that's what it's supposed to do…The series jumps around in time (not in an annoying way) and also stars Bobby Cannavale, Stephan James, Shea Whigham, Alex Karpovsky and Sissy Spacek. The worst part of the series? The wigs. That's it, that's the bad part.

Kidding, Jim Carrey

Showtime

Kidding

Where to watch: Showtime
How long is it: 10 episodes, half hour each. 5 hours total.
What's it about: Jim Carrey returned to TV and reunited with his Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director for this dramedy about a Mr. Rogers-esque character dealing with some very heavy stuff. His son has died, his marriage has fallen apart…and Mr. Pickles has to keep on being Mr. Pickles. The cast also includes Frank Langella, Judy Greer, Cole Allen and Catherine Keener.

The Final Table

Netflix

The Final Table

Where to watch: Netflix
How long is it: 10 episodes, an hour each. 10 hours total
What's it about: Top chefs from around the world compete in an Iron Chef-like competition to get a place at "The Final Table" alongside some culinary masters. Each episode the chefs are tasked with creating a signature dish from countries around the world.

Article continues below

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Where to watch: Netflix
How long is it: 11 episodes, roughly an hour each. 11 hours total.
What's it about: This isn't the Sabrina Spellman of your youth! Kiernan Shipka stars in this adaptation of the hit comic book of the same name. Sabrina's a half-witch, half-mortal (that part hasn't changed) who lives with her two aunts, played by Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis, but there aren't glittery spells and magic fingers here. These Spellmans are members of the Church of the Night and worship Satan as their dark lord. Get ready to tell everyone Madam Satan (Michelle Gomez) is your favorite TV character.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Sandra Oh , Julia Roberts , Jim Carrey , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taylor Swift

9 Things You Might Have Missed in Taylor Swift's Netflix Concert Film

90 Day

All the Photos and Details From the 90 Day Fiancé Wedding Finale

Golden Globes 2019, Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh

These Golden Globes Promos With Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg Will Make Your Day

Mariska Hargitay, Christoher Meloni, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Had a Heartwarming Holiday Law & Order: SVU Reunion

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Thore

What You Need to Know About Whitney Thore's My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 5

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour, Arlington

Taylor Swift Talks Songwriting, Fan Impact and the Power of Gossip in reputation Netflix Movie

90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé Finale: Who's Married, Who Forgot Their Pants and the Most Absurd Moments

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.