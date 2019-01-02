Did RuPaul's Drag Race Star Trinity "the Tuck" Taylor Sashay Away With New Lips on Botched?

Did Trinity "the Tuck" Taylor sashay away happy following a consultation with the Botched doctors?

On Wednesday's all-new episode, the RuPaul's Drag Race veteran (AKA Ryan Taylor) sat down with Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif to discuss his lumpy lips. According to the famed drag queen, he began doing "illegal injections" early in his career in order to keep up with his peers.

After getting "injections pretty much everywhere," Trinity began winning countless pageants. Sadly, his lip injections resulted in long term consequences.

"I started noticing a shift in my lips two years after I got them done," Trinity explained in a confessional. "That's when I started to notice the unevenness, the lumping and I was like, ‘Oh god! What did I do?'"

Although there was a solution to Trinity's problem, there was a chance that the silicone fillers could return even after extensive surgery.