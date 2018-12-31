All the Photos and Details From the 90 Day Fiancé Wedding Finale

After a dramatic season, fans watched several couples tie the knot on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé.

Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima were two of the lovebirds to say "I do." As the magical moment unfolded, the newlyweds looked back on the momentous occasion by posting photos from their big day on Instagram.

Both reality stars shared pictures of Colt holding his blushing bride. He also shared a sweet snapshot of their vow exchange.

"Til death do us part," he captioned the image.

The groom also posted a video of Larissa walking in her bridal gown. The new Mrs. Johnson wore a princess-style, off-the-shoulder number with lace detailing. She also pinned her hair up and donned a stunning lace veil. She walked down a petal-covered aisle with a bouquet of pink and white roses.

"I'm [feeling] really beautiful in my wedding dress," she said during the episode. "Colt doesn't pay the dress that I wanted, but in the end, we found a beautiful princess-style at Goodwill."