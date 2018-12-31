These Golden Globes Promos With Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg Will Make Your Day

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Dec. 31, 2018 10:00 AM
If, for some reason, you had any doubts about just how fun Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg would be as hosts of the 2019 Golden Globes then these promos will ease your mind.
Released by NBC, the two spots feature Samberg and Oh, who were first paired at the 2018 Emmys, the promos feature Samberg introducing himself and his "best friend Sandra Oh" before they fail miserably at a best friend secret handshake.
"Best friends!" Samberg says excitedly after the handshake bit. "We just met," Oh deadpans.
Give her a Golden Globe for that line delivery!
Both Oh and Samberg have taken home Golden Globes before. Oh won for Grey's Anatomy in 2006 and she's nominated again for Killing Eve this year. Samberg took home the trophy in 2014 for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The comedy makes its move from Fox to NBC on Thursday, Jan. 10.
In another spot, Samberg and Oh just say a bunch of words with an echo effect to really make them seem special. Those words include "celebrities," "accolades," "dogs," "flightless birds" and our two favorites, which make no sense and that's why they're great: "dribblin'" and "drabblin'."
There's only one word to describe these two: ICONIC. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/azYf0ve8zd— NBC Entertainment (@nbc) December 30, 2018
Now, we're not sure about you, but don't you want to see Oh pop up on Brooklyn Nine-Nine? She could play her Killing Eve character, MI-5 officer Eve Polastri. A case brings her to New York, where she meets the detectives…hijinks ensue. No need to pay us for that idea, just make it happen!
"We're excited to welcome Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as co-hosts of Hollywood's Party of the Year," Meher Tatna, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said in a statement when the hosts were announced. "Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television, and we can't wait see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage."
The Golden Globes air live Sunday, Jan. 6 on NBC.
Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6, for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special, followed by the telecast on NBC at 8 p.m. And check out FandangoNOW to download or stream all of this year's nominated films and TV shows for half-off all weekend!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?