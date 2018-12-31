Ariana Grande Says "Thank U, Next" to the Best/Worst Year of Her Life

Ariana Grande is counting down the minutes until midnight.

This morning, the 25-year-old reflected on her intense year and spread a message of hope with her 141 million Instagram followers. "Farewell 2018, you f--k. I hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity and healing. Be gentle with yourselves and each other. If we made it thru this last year, we'll for sure make it through this one," she said. "Thank you for everything."

While accepting Billboard's Woman of the Year Award in New York City a few weeks ago, the "thank u, next" singer called 2018 "one of the best years of my career and the worst of my life." In 2019, the singer added, "I look forward to hopefully learning to give some of the love and forgiveness that I've given away so frivolously and easily to men in the past to myself this year."

Grande, who split with fiancé Pete Davidson shortly after the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, admitted she needs to work on her personal life, joking, "I really have no idea what the f--k I'm doing." While she has "everything I've ever dreamt of having," Grande fought back tears thinking about her future. "I just want to say, if you're someone out there who has no idea what this next chapter's gonna bring, you're not alone in that. Ew, I'm not gonna cry; that's really stupid. I'm really looking forward to embracing whatever happens, whatever comes my way."