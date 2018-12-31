Taylor Swift Talks Songwriting, Fan Impact and the Power of Gossip in reputation Netflix Movie

"The reason why I wanted to have these on the tour is because this is actually my very first all stadium tour which is so, so much fun because of you. So, one thing I do know about stadiums is they're just massive places to play and so I wanted to make sure that no matter what, I can see every one of you in these stadiums so if you're on the top, top deck, last row, and you think I can't see you, that would be incorrect," she told the audience. "I can see absolutely every person in this stadium and I can see you dancing, I can see you throwing your hands in the air, and on top of that, I can hear…it really seems like every single person in this crowd has memorized every word to the songs, and not just singing them but like screaming them. If I had to take a guess and say the one thing that probably everyone in this stadium has in common, I think I would say that one thing would be that we all like the feeling of finding something real, like finding real friendship or finding real love or somebody who really gets you or somebody who is really honest with you. I think that's what we're all looking for in life and I think that the things that can scare us the most in life are the things we think will threaten the prospect of us finding something real.