Queer Eye Star Jonathan Van Ness and Wilco Froneman Break Up

Remember, Jonathan Van Ness: "You're strong. You're a Kelly Clarkson song. You got this."

The Queer Eye star announced via Instagram Sunday that he and rugby player Wilco Froneman have broken up. Quoting his friend Ariana Grande's post-breakup anthem "thank u, next," Van Ness wrote in his caption, "She taught me love, she taught me patience, how she handles pain, that s--ts amazing. I've loved and I've lost but that's not what I see because look what I found ain't no need for searching.' Rounding out my 2018 with a very gorg THANK U NEXT. #selflove."

Van Ness later amended his caption and turned off the comments, telling his 2.7 million followers, "Please don't go in on Wilco, he doesn't need the anger & I don't want to see him suffer so just know I'm all good & sometimes people break up the love — Love you all so much." He went on to defend his ex a final time in his Instagram Stories. "I should've sat with myself a bit longer before I posted my most recent post," he said. "Wilco is a good person & sometimes things don't work out. Please don't attack him on his page. Just let us move on, heal and enjoy your gorgeous New Year's celebration. Your girl Jonathan is just fine. Biggest hug."