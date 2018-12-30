Kylie Jenner Dyes Her Hair Blue in New Seasonal Look

Kylie Jenner went from blonde to blue just in time for the chilly weather.

The Kylie Cosmetics chief shared her new 'do in a series of Instagram pictures. Kylie has been blonde a number of times before and recently went back to platinum before her lavish 21st birthday party. The blonde locks came in extra handy when she posed as quite the Barbie doppleganger on Halloween.

In November, 21-year-old went more seasonal and debuted a more icy blonde look. Now, she's staying in the holiday and weather-hued spirit with her light blue hair. On Saturday night, Kylie posted a video on her Instagram story of her blonde locks being washed and captioned it "fresh roots."

She most likely had to re-bleach her hair before adding on the teal.