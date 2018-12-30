See Hailey Baldwin's Favorite Moments of 2018 With Justin Bieber

It has been quite the year for Hailey Baldwin.

The 22-year-old model got engaged in the Bahamas and secretly married her beau Justin Bieber in ever the whirlwind romance. The now-newlyweds reconnected over the summer in Miami when the "Sorry" singer was there for a VOUS Church Conference and they "rekindled their friendship," a source told E! News at the time.

However that "friendship" must not have lasted long because a few weeks later, Baldwin was showing off her massive oval engagement ring. These two have traveled around the world together and bonded as one big happy family during Bieber's first Thanksgiving both in general and as a married man.

Last weekend, the lovebirds introduced the newest member of their family to the world: a little puppy named Oscar who joined the Bieber family right in time for Christmas.