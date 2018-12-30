Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Cozy Up During Day Out in New York

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn brought some heat to a cold day in New York City.

The couple stepped out together on Sunday and were seen walking in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood. The Favourite actor wore a black beanie, jeans, gray sneakers and a blue coat with a black collar. The "Delicate" singer also donned a black cap with a red scarf, purple jeans and black boots. She also wore a Soia & Kyo's Rubina coat in the color Autumn.

Their company was surely keeping the other warm during a chilly day in the city!

Alwyn and Swift have maintained a relatively low profile during their relationship and rarely show PDA. They have been together for just over a year and a half and prefer to keep their private lives under-the-radar.