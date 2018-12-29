Kendall Jenner Strikes a Pose in a Bikini While Standing in Huge Pile of Snow

We can all agree that Kendall Jenner knows how to tell it like it is. Example A: the Kardashian family Christmas card that she wasn't in. She did it again on Saturday.

The 23-year-old model and her family recently arrived in Aspen, Colo. for a snowy family vacation that includes Kourtney Kardshian, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie and Kim Kardashian. Paris Hilton is there, too.

During the day, the family hit the slopes. Kendall was seen getting her snowboarding gear together and riding on the ski lift next to sister Kim, who went skiing.

On Saturday evening, Kendall posted a picture on Instagram standing outside in a pile of snow that reached a little bit over her ankles. She wore snow boots, a big furry snow hat and a purple bikini. "f--k it's cold," she wrote.

According to her Instagram Story, it was -2 degrees at one point in the day.