Demi Lovato and Henry Levy Take Their PDA to Social Media

Demi Lovato and her beau Henry Levy have made their fling social media official.

Lovato fan accounts captured a video allegedly uploaded onto Levy's Instagram Story. His profile is set to private. In the video, the "Confident" singer smiles at the camera and puckers her lips at the fashion designer. Levy leans in, wraps his arm around her and gives her a big kiss on the lips. The two of them then look back at the camera and smile.

Although this isn't the first time they've packed on the PDA, it seems like this is the first time either of them has put anything publicly on social media about it. Lovato has remained mum about it on her accounts.

The 26-year-old singer and Levy were first seen sharing a kiss on Dec. 8 outside of Nobu in Malibu.