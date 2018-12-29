Kate Upton Gets Real About Her "Long Way to Go" to Lose Baby Weight

Kate Upton is keeping it real.

She and her husband Justin Verlander welcomed their first child, Genevieve Upton Verlander, on Nov. 7 and now the Sports Illustrated model is letting her guard down about losing the baby weight.

On Saturday, Upton posted a photo of herself on a beach boardwalk carrying Genevieve on her chest and standing next to another family member. "Getting in a little cardio with a family beach walk," she captioned the picture. "I'm not going to lie to you and tell you I've been working out and eating healthy. It's so hard over the holidays. Traveling and enjoying time with my family!"

The 26-year-old added that she was "trying not to get down on myself."