Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William Reveal Their Favorite 2018 Moments

What a year it's been for the royals!

On Saturday, days before New Year's Eve, Kensington Palace released on Twitter a 3-minute video montage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Kate Middleton and Prince William's favorite moments of 2018.

There are scenes from Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in May, of course, as well as footage of the pregnant duchess, who is expecting the couple's first child, showing a baby bump. There are also shots of the two on their first royal tour, of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

This year was also big for Kate and William; they welcomed their third child, son Prince Louis, in April. Footage of the couple introducing their newborn son to the press while standing outside St Mary's Hospital in London is seen in the montage, as is a video of the couple with Louis and their older kids Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, and Meghan and Harry at the baby's christening in July.