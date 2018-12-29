EXCLUSIVE!

Sofia Richie Joins Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian on Bigger Family Trip Over NYE

Sofia Richie is spending even more time with the extended Kardashian family this holiday season.

On Friday, the 20-year-old model joined boyfriend Scott Disick, his ex Kourtney Kardashian, their third kids, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and their three children on on a trip to snowy Aspen, Colorado. Last weekend, just before Christmas, Sofia, Scott, Kourtney and their kids went on a trip to sunny Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. It marked the first time Sofia, who has been dating Scott, 35, for over a year, was photographed together with Kourtney, 39.

"Everyone has accepted Sofia at this point and she has been able to tag along and be a part of the family activities," a source told E! News on Saturday.

Sofia, Scott, Kourtney and their kids had traveled to Cabo via private jet. They all took another one with Kendall and Kim and Kanye's family to get to Aspen, E! News has learned. The group is staying in the same place and plan to spend New Year's Eve together there, the source said.

Kourtney Kardashian Vacations With Sofia Richie and Scott Disick

But first: Some after-Christmas shopping.

"After they got into town, the adults ventured out for some evening shopping," an eyewitness told E! News. "It was lightly snowing and they walked around making stops at Prada and Moncler. Kim and Kanye had their own car and Kendall was with Kourtney, Sofia and Scott. Kourtney and Kendall checked out some bags at Prada and Kendall carried around a red coat. Scott and Sofia were looking at clothes."

"Scott, Sofia and Kourtney hung out together and were talking a lot," the source continued. "Kim and Kanye walked around separately. Everyone seemed happy and relaxed. Kanye was smiling with a huge grin and talking to the fans who had gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the group. They were all very nice and happy to say hi to fans."

The trip comes days after Sofia joined the family at their annual Christmas party for the first time.

