Sofia Richie Joins Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian on Bigger Family Trip Over NYE

Sofia Richie is spending even more time with the extended Kardashian family this holiday season.

On Friday, the 20-year-old model joined boyfriend Scott Disick, his ex Kourtney Kardashian, their third kids, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and their three children on on a trip to snowy Aspen, Colorado. Last weekend, just before Christmas, Sofia, Scott, Kourtney and their kids went on a trip to sunny Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. It marked the first time Sofia, who has been dating Scott, 35, for over a year, was photographed together with Kourtney, 39.

"Everyone has accepted Sofia at this point and she has been able to tag along and be a part of the family activities," a source told E! News on Saturday.

Sofia, Scott, Kourtney and their kids had traveled to Cabo via private jet. They all took another one with Kendall and Kim and Kanye's family to get to Aspen, E! News has learned. The group is staying in the same place and plan to spend New Year's Eve together there, the source said.

Joining the trip was Sofia and Kim's mutual friend Paris Hilton.