50 Pop Culture Events That Will Get You More Than Excited for 2019

Whatever the case may be, we pulled together 50 pop culture events that people will be talking about in the weeks and months to come.

Or perhaps its a certain TV show that's finally coming back that you have to watch live. No spoilers, please!

Maybe it's all your favorite musicians who are getting ready to hit the road and perform their biggest hits in your neighborhood.

For many, the excitement comes from the start of award season where Hollywood's biggest stars go all out on the red carpet to celebrate the best movies of the past year.

We're so close to kicking off a brand-new year and for pop culture fans, there's a whole lot to look forward to in the upcoming months.

We have a feeling you'll want to clear your schedules for more than a few Hollywood events.

Pull out your calendar/reminder binder and take a look at our gallery below of just a few must-see events.

Lifetime Project Runway All Stars Returns January 2: 14 talented designers—who are all winners from the Project Runway franchise from across the globe—will compete to be named world champion of the catwalk. Isaac Mizrahi and Georgina Chapman return as judges.

ABC Colton Underwood Becomes The Bachelor January 7: Is it going to be the most dramatic season ever? Only time will tell. What we do know is all eyes are on Colton and his 30 contestants who may just find love.

Trae Patton/NBC America's Got Talent: The Champions Premieres January 7: Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell will help judge the world's most talented, memorable and all-around fan-favorite acts from past seasons of AGT and around the globe from the other Got Talent. Susan Boyle, Jackie Evancho and Bianca Ryan are just some of the acts confirmed to participate.

Courtesy of iHeartRadio Stephanie Pratt & Wells Adams Launch New Podcast January 7: If the teaser is any indication of what's to come, expect plenty of tea, laughs and scoop on The Hills reboot courtesy of iHeartRadio's new podcast appropriately titled Pratt Cast.

Grand Central Life & Style Gwyneth Paltrow Releases New Cookbook January 8: The Goop businesswoman will release The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal with recipes that focus on delicious flavors and clean ingredients.

MTV Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Premieres January 8: The actress is heading back to reality TV as she expands her business empire with the launch of Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, Greece. Cameras will roll as Lindsay manages eight American ambassadors hired to staff the club and its restaurant.

USA Temptation Island Returns January 15: After 15 years off the air, Temptation Island is making a comeback! USA Network will be home to 10 new episodes features returning host Mark L. Walberg. After traveling to Maui, four couples will join 24 eligible men and women. On the island, they'll put their relationships to the test by living the "single life." In the end, the couples must mutually decide if they are ready to commit to one another forever—or go their separate ways. Clearing our schedule for 10 p.m. sharp!

Gary Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Luke Bryan Hosts "Crash My Playa" January 23: Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Dustin Lynch and more country music superstars will travel to the beaches of Riviera Maya, Mexico for a four-night all-inclusive concert vacation hosted by Luke himself.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off Meaning of Life Tour January 24: With special guests Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli, The Voice coach will hit the road in support of her latest album. Expect all the hits and plenty of fun surprises.

Pamela Littky/FOX Rent Premieres January 27: Jordan Fisher, Vanessa Hudgens, Mario, Brennin Hunt and Tinashe are just some of the stars participating in the live musical production of the groundbreaking, Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical. Watch it on Fox at 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Epic Crunch Hits Stores January: Pepperidge Farm has their most epic Goldfish invention yet. Available in Nacho, Ranch and Honey BBQ, the creations are described as a crunchy, full-flavored chip, mashed up into a wholesome Goldfish cracker. Get them at grocery stores at the beginning of the month.

Courtesy of Potbelly Potbelly Sandwich Shop's Surprises January: A new year comes an underground menu very few customers know about—until now. From the "Wrecking Ball" to the "Monkey Business," you may just have a new order when 2019 kicks off.

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Maroon 5 Performs at the Super Bowl February 3: Football not your thing? No worries! Enjoy the biggest sporting event of the year with plenty of unique commercials and a halftime performance by Maroon 5 and special guest Travis Scott.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for On Location Experiences Lady Antebellum Kicks Off "Our Kind of Vegas" Residency February 8: Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood will take over Palms Casino Resort's Pearl Concert Theater for a special 15-date residency that spans through August 31.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Don't Be Tardy Returns February 10: Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her family are back for another wild season of Bravo's hit show. And while the reality star has been teasing viewers about what to expect on her PodcastOne "House of Kim" podcast, we're so excited to finally be able to watch.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Returns February 12: The wait is finally over! Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp and your favorite ladies from 90210 are back for a juicy season. According to the trailer, Lisa Vanderpump is in the dog house long before Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards make special appearances.

Courtesy of Ultimate Disco Cruise Ultimate Disco Cruise February 14: KC and The Sunshine Band, Kool & The Gang, Gloria Gaynor and the Village People are just some of the disco artists who will be performing as dance fever hits the sea! Hop on board a cruise from Fort Lauderdale with stops in Key West and Cozumel, Mexico.

NBC Elvis All-Star Tribute February 17: Blake Shelton helps celebrate one of the greatest musical events in television history with a look back at the network's iconic 1968 special.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images 2019 Oscars February 24: With just a couple of months to go until the biggest award show of the year, pop culture fans are wondering who will replace Kevin Hart as host for the live telecast. We can't wait for the reveal and who will win big.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Shawn Mendes Kicks Off World Tour March 7: The "In My Blood" singer is preparing for his biggest tour to date as he heads to the states in June to perform his greatest hits for thousands upon thousands of fans.

Marvel Studios Captain Marvel Hits Theaters March 8: Bring on the girl power. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for One Love Manchester Ariana Grande Kicks Off Sweetener World Tour March 18: It's time to hear "Thank U, Next" live! The pop music superstar will support her fourth studio album with a massive tour that already has many sold-out shows. Normani and Social House will serve as opening acts.

Josh Gilligan/@joshgilligan Thomas Rhett Kicks Off "Very Hot Summer" Tour March 23: The "Life Changes" country singer will join Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins on a tour that is sure to be "Unforgettable."

Disney Enterprises, Inc. Dumbo Hits Theaters March 29: Danny Devito and Colin Farrell star in Tim Burton's reimagining of Dumbo. Loosely inspired by the 1941 animated film of the same name, the project is expected to be a huge hit for critics and moviegoers alike.

Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Parks and Recreation Cast Reunites March: The Paley Center's annual PaleyFest L.A. will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of NBC's hit comedy with a cast reunion.

HBO Game of Thrones Returns April: Say it ain't so! HBO will air the final episodes of the fascinating yet frightening series. Will we finally get answers to our burning questions? Will Sansa get some sweet revenge on Cersei?! Stay tuned!

Nathan Congleton/NBC Kathie Lee Gifford Leaves Today April: For the record, we aren't looking forward to the morning show vet's last day on Today. But we have a feeling the celebration will be filled with happy tears, wine and unforgettable tributes. Cheers to an incredible dynamic duo.

Carl Scheffel Coachella Music Festival Returns April 12: Kanye West, Childish Gambino and Justin Timberlake are rumored to be headlining the three-day festival in Indio, Calif. While an official announcement isn't expected until early January, expect plenty of star-sightings, flower crowns, parties and more.

Gallery Books Stassi Schroeder Releases Her Book April 16: Discover how to embrace your best basic self in this guidebook from the Vanderpump Rules fan-favorite. "People always say to write what you know," she joked on Instagram. "So obvs I wrote about what I know best—being basic."

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki Stagecoach Music Festival Returns April 26: Bust out the cowboy boots and head to the California dessert as Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Sam Hunt headline one of the country's biggest country music festivals.

Marvel Studios Avengers: Endgame Hits Theaters April 26: In the aftermath of Thanos (Josh Brolin) wiping out half of all life in the universe, the remaining Avengers must do what's necessary to undo the Mad Titan's deed.

NBC Hair Live! Premieres Spring: Broadcast live on NBC in front of a studio audience, the true original rock musical tells the story of a group of politically active hippies living a bohemian life in New York while fighting against and resisting the Vietnam War.

Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images Meghan Markle Gives Birth Spring: Prince Harry is going to be a dad! We can't wait for the Duchess of Sussex to welcome a baby into the world.

Courtesy of Caesars Palace Lisa Vanderpump Opens Las Vegas Venue Spring: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules star is expanding her empire with a venue serving cocktails, food and wine. Vanderpump Cocktail Garden will be located inside Caesars Palace.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Carrie Underwood Kicks Off Cry Pretty Tour May 1: Yes, we're excited for the American Idol winner to welcome a baby. But soon after, the country music superstar will perform her biggest hits in a special U.S. tour featuring opening acts Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images for iHeartMedia New Kids on the Block Kicks Off Tour May 2: Danny Wood, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight and Jonathan Knight will be back onstage for a special summer party. As an added bonus, Debbie Gibson, Naughty By Nature, Tiffany and Salt-N-Pepa will join select dates.

RCA Records Backstreet Boys Kicks Off World Tour May 11: Everybody! Backstreet's back! After kicking off the year with several scheduled dates at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, the boy band will travel the world with their first U.S. stop July 12 in Washington D.C.

Felipe Ramales / Splash News High Jackman Kicks Off World Tour May 13: With a live orchestra, the A-list actor will perform songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, The Boy From Oz and many other projects. His first stop in the United States is June 18 in Houston.

Walt Disney Pictures Aladdin Hits Theaters May 24: Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott will star as everyone's favorite carpet-flying couple Aladdin and Jasmine in the upcoming Disney remake. Will Smith also stars as the beloved Genie.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC Hootie & the Blowfish Reunite May 30: With the 25th anniversary of their classic album Cracked Rear View quickly approaching, Darius Rucker and the band are coming together for a new album and a 44-city tour with the Barenaked Ladies.

Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage Spice Girls Kick Off Reunion Tour June 1: Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm are officially hitting the road once again for a special U.K. reunion tour. "I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!" Victoria Beckham shared on social media after confirming she wouldn't be part of the dates.

Pixar Toy Story 4 Hits Theaters June 21: Our favorite toys are back! Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return for a road trip alongside old and new friends.

Courtesy of NostalgiaCon NostalgiaCon: The Ulimate 80's Reunion July 4: Held at the Anaheim Convention Center near the Disneyland Resort, NostalgiaCon will host three full, high energy days and nights of concerts with top music acts, major celebrity panels, meet and greets, reunions and more. And yes, it's all themed to the 80's decade.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures The Lion King Hits Theaters July 19: Seth Rogen, Donald Glover, Beyoncé and more star in the CGI re-imagining of the 1994 Disney classic.

Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Opens at Disney Parks Summer: Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., will get to experience the new land that allows parkgoers to live their Star Wars story—and discover who they truly are in a galaxy far, far away. Disney's Hollywood Studios will open a similar land in the fall.

Sony Pictures Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers October 18: The Oscar-winning actor will play Fred Rogers, the late host of the long-running beloved children's series Mister Rogers' Neighborhood in the upcoming Sony Pictures film titled A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Tamron Hall Returns to Daytime TV Fall: The wait is almost over. The Today show fan-favorite will debut her syndicated daytime talk show later this year on select ABC owned stations. "This is our next chapter, one we'll write together!" Tamron previously wrote on Instagram. "I'm so thrilled to partner with Disney|ABC to create a daytime television show that's unconventional, fun, intimate and sometimes even raw."

Disney Frozen 2 Hits Theaters November 22: Anna and Elsa—also known as Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel—return for one of Disney's most highly anticipated sequels. Will we get another song as catchy as "Let It Go?" Stay tuned!