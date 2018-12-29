Lady Gaga and Her Alien Alter-Ego Make Spectacular Las Vegas Residency Debut

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 29, 2018 10:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Lady Gaga's Las Vegas concert residency is out of this world!

On Saturday, the 32-year-old pop star and Golden Globe-nominated A Star Is Born actress launched her Lady Gaga Enigma show at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort. Onstage, she introduced her new alter-ego, a glittery metallic alien named Enigma, who was projected on a screen. The creature, voiced by Gaga, made several appearances throughout the show.

"Welcome to the show," the Gaga alien told the crowd of some 5,200, before asking the fans to turn off cameras and cell phones.

The singer had debuted Enigma in a YouTube video posted hours before the show.

The singer, who years ago became known for a variety of eclectic outfits, showcased several different futuristic looks during the concert. See Lady Gaga's Enigma stage looks below.

Photos

Lady Gaga's Futuristic Las Vegas Show Looks

Gaga, who was famously carried to the 2011 Grammys while sitting inside an egg, also knelt on a giant egg-shaped platform suspended from the ceiling before taking to the stage.

She performed hits such as "Bad Romance," "Telephone," "Just Dance" and "Million Reasons" for the crowd of more than 5,200.

She also performed some songs she hasn't performed in years, such as "The Fame" and "The Edge of Glory." She also debuted a cover of the late David Bowie's "I'm Afraid of Americans" and performed her and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born song "Shallow" live for the first time.

Several celebrities attended the show: The list includes fellow singers Adam Lambert and Katy Perry, her boyfriend and actor Orlando BloomFoo Fighters singer Dave Grohl, Avengers star Jeremy Renner, actresses Regina King and Marisa TomeiDancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, and a capella group Pentatonix.

Gaga will perform her Enigma show and a different production, the Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Show, on and off until November 2019.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Music , Top Stories , Las Vegas , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Why Iggy Azalea Didn't Stop Concert After Dancer Suffers Seizure

Taylor Hanson, Natalie Anne Bryant

Taylor Hanson's Wife Natalie Gives Birth to Baby No. 6

John Legend, Miles, Instagram

Ring in John Legend's 40th Birthday By Looking at His Cutest Moments With His Kids, or Rather, His Mini Mes

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kids, Max, Emme, Twins, Daughters, Natasha, Ella, Lakers Game

Aw! Watch Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Sing a Love Song With Alex Rodriguez's Kids

Lady Gaga, 10 Year Fame Anniversary Feature

Pain, Depression and Heartbreak: Inside 10 Years of Lady Gaga's Brutal Honesty

Ciara Talks Cohosting "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve"

Aretha Franklin

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and More to Perform at Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.