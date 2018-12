Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Kiss on a Yacht During Vacation in Miami

PDA alert!

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx recently began a vacation in Miami and were photographed on Friday vacationing in Miami on a private luxury yacht, just before the New Year's holiday. The two were seen sharing a sweet kiss while on board. Holmes wore several outfits that day, including a string black bikini and a pinstriped crop top and matching shorts.

E! News learned in 2016 that Holmes and Foxx, who are notoriously private, have been dating for years and that that is "not a secret among their friends."

The two first sparked romance rumors in 2013 and have occasionally been seen together in public since then.