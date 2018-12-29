Shop These Go-To Joggers and Hibernate

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Dec. 29, 2018 3:00 AM
As the year comes to a close, you've got a lot of things to think about.
For starters, what are you wearing to that New Year's party? And how about those resolutions? Before you get to too excited with all the planning, take minute to take a breath and and simply chill.
And what better way to chill than in a cozy-cute pair of joggers? Our go-to's are below!
BUY IT: PINK NEW! HIGH WAIST SKINNY JOGGER, $50 at Victoria's Secret
BUY IT: NEW! SEQUIN BLING SKINNY JOGGER, $70 at Victoria's Secret
BUY IT: Nike Club Fleece Slim Joggers, $30 at Nordstrom Rack
BUY IT: PINK Side Snap Skinny Jogger, $35 at Victoria's Secret
BUY IT: PINK Classic Jogger, $30 at Victoria's Secret
