Bebe Rexha Exposes Alleged Married Football Player for Texting Her

Bebe Rexha isn't afraid to put those who cross her on blast.

Such was the case for one apparent NFL star, who Bebe has claimed continues texting her despite having a family of his own. The "Meant to Be" songstress took to Instagram Stories on Friday with a message for the unidentified football player, and long story short, she wants him to back off.

"Do you ever have that one guy that always comes in and out of your life," Bebe wrote. "And they are cheaters waste your time."

The 29-year-old pop star then shared an alleged text exchange with the man, who writes, "When will I see you my friend!" with a crying face emoji. She responds, "I'll be performing on New Year's Eve. On NBC. Happy New Year's my friend."

When the athlete inquires about seeing Bebe in person, she replies, "I'll be performing in San Jose in January."