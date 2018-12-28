Gabrielle Union Claps Back at Troll Who Thinks She Should Dress ''Age Appropriate''

Gabrielle Union's latest clap-back is going down in fashion history.

The new mom gave fans a preview of her outfit of the day on Instagram on Friday and her ensemble seemed to be a problem for one Instagram user. The troll asked Gabrielle, "Can you dress your age please?"

In response, Union told the hater, "Oh I'd looooove to hear what you think is age appropriate."

"Please give me allllll the age appropriate fashion advise [sic] I didnt know I needed in my life," she then sarcastically added.

Funnily enough, the actress is actually a legit fashion designer for the store New York & Company, and she was showing off one of her new designs for the brand. The 46-year-old revealed that the black ensemble is part of her "eat/pray/love/travel/chill collection", which becomes available next week.