RETURNS
JAN 10 at 10e|7p

Botched Patient Paula Explains How She Lost Her Right Breast After a Bad Boob Job

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Dec. 31, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Sometimes two really is better than one.

In this clip from Wednesday's new Botched episode, an athletically-inclined patient named Paula hopes Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif can help repair her sunken right breast, which has been giving her grief for the better part of three years now.

"I'm from New England," Paula jokes in the clip, "and the only Deflategate was my breast."

Deflation may or may not fly in football, but it definitely doesn't pair well with boob jobs. As the fitness junkie goes on to explain, what began as a harmless attempt to restore her C-cups (after having breast-fed two kids and subsequently lost 30 pounds) resulted in quite the opposite. At first, "they looked pretty good," she remembers. But, once the swelling started to fade, so too did Paula's implants.   

Photos

The Many Boobs of Botched

"The implants sat sort of in the middle of my chest," Paula tells the camera. "And then, the skin hung off the sides. The implants just sort of looked like they were plopped." And, even though she returned for several repeat surgeries, none were able to remedy the initial damage — especially to her right breast. "Over a three-year time span, I had the original surgery and four revisions," she says. "So, five surgeries. And none of them ended with a good result."

Think Dr. Dubrow is the man for the job? Learn more about Paula's asymmetrical implants in the clip above! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Terry Dubrow , Paul Nassif , Plastic Surgery , Top Stories , Apple News , Boobs

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

Ariana Grande Shares and Then Deletes Mac Miller Tribute Post

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Thore

What You Need to Know About Whitney Thore's My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 5

Ryan Phillippe

Ryan Phillippe Calls Out an Opportunistic Ex: "It's a Bad Look for You"

Lady Gaga, Celine Dion

Watch Celine Dion Rock Out at Lady Gaga's Las Vegas Show

Ariana Grande, Breathin

Ariana Grande Says "Thank U, Next" to the Best/Worst Year of Her Life

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour, Arlington

Taylor Swift Talks Songwriting, Fan Impact and the Power of Gossip in reputation Netflix Movie

Dove Cameron, Clueless The Musical

Dove Cameron Fiercely Defends Missing Clueless Shows for Her Health

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.