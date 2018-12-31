Botched Patient Paula Explains How She Lost Her Right Breast After a Bad Boob Job

Sometimes two really is better than one.

In this clip from Wednesday's new Botched episode, an athletically-inclined patient named Paula hopes Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif can help repair her sunken right breast, which has been giving her grief for the better part of three years now.

"I'm from New England," Paula jokes in the clip, "and the only Deflategate was my breast."

Deflation may or may not fly in football, but it definitely doesn't pair well with boob jobs. As the fitness junkie goes on to explain, what began as a harmless attempt to restore her C-cups (after having breast-fed two kids and subsequently lost 30 pounds) resulted in quite the opposite. At first, "they looked pretty good," she remembers. But, once the swelling started to fade, so too did Paula's implants.