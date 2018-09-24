Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios
Chegou a sua vez de votar! Nesta segunda-feira, 24, os finalistas indicados para o E! People's Choice Awards 2018, que contempla os maiores nomes da TV, música, cinema e cultura pop, foram revelados e você pode escolher o seu favorito aqui.
Confira a lista das 33 categorias:
Disney/Marvel
MELHOR FILME 2018
Panthera Negra
Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Os Incríveis 2
Cinquenta Tons de Liberdade
Um Lugar Silencioso
MELHOR FILME DE COMÉDIA 2018
Com Amor, Simon
Não Vai Dar
Meu Ex é um Espião
Mamma Mia: Lá Vamos Nós de Novo
Crazy Rich Asians
MELHOR FILME DE AÇÃO 2018
Pantera Negra
Vingadores: Guerra Infinito
Deadpool 2
Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado
8 Mulheres e Um Segredo
MELHOR FILME DE DRAMA 2018
Cinquenta Tons de Liberdade
12 Heróis
Operação Red Sparrow
Sol da Meia Noite
Um Lugar Silencioso
MELHOR FILME PARA A FAMÍLIA 2018
Os Incríveis 2
Uma Dobra no Tempo
Hotel Transilvania 3: Férias Monstruosas
Eu Só Posso Imaginar
Christopher Robin - Um Reencontro Inequecível
MELHOR ATOR DO CINEMA 2018
Chris Hemsworth, Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Robert Downey Jr., Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Chadwick Boseman, Pantera Negra
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado
Nick Robinson, Com Amor, Simon
MELHOR ATRIZ DO CINEMA 2018
Scarlett Johansson, Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Sandra Bullock, 8 Mulheres e Um Segredo
Anne Hathaway, 8 Mulheres e Um Segredo
Lily James, Mamma Mia: Lá Vamos Nós de Novo
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado
MELHOR ESTRELA DE FILME DE COMÉDIA 2018
Melissa McCarthy, Alma da Festa
John Cena, Não Vai Dar
Nick Robinson, Com Amor, Simon
Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia: Lá Vamos Nós de Novo
Mila Kunis, Meu Ex é Um Espião
MELHOR ESTRELA DE FILME DE DRAMA 2018
Chris Hemsworth, Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Chadwick Boseman, Pantera Negra
Danai Gurira, Pantera Negra
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado
TV
MELHOR SÉRIE 2018
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
The Big Bang Theory
13 Reasons Why
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA 2018
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
13 Reasons Why
Riverdale
The Handmaid's Tale
MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA 2018
The Big Bang Theory
Modern Family
Black-ish
Orange Is the New Black
The Good Place
MELHOR REVIVAL 2018
American Idol
One Day at a Time
Queer Eye
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Dynasty
MELHOR REALITY 2018
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Queer Eye
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Chrisley Knows Best
Vanderpump Rules
MELHOR ATOR DA TV 2018
Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
MELHOR ATRIZ DA TV 2018
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments
MELHOR ESTRELA DE DRAMA DA TV 2018
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
KJ Apa, Riverdale
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace:
American Crime Story
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
MELHOR ESTRELA DE COMÉDIA DA TV 2018
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet
MELHOR ESTRELA DE REALITY 2018
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper
Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Nikki Bella, Total Bellas
MELHOR PROGRAMA PARA MARATONAR 2018
Outlander
Queer Eye
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
13 Reasons Why
Shameless
MELHOR PROGRAMA DE SCI-FI 2018
Supernatural
The Originals
The Expanse
Wynonna Earp
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
MÚSICA
MELHOR ARTISTA MASCULINO 2018
Drake
Keith Urban
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
Bruno Mars
MELHOR ARTISTA FEMININA 2018
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Nicki Minaj
MELHOR GRUPO 2018
Twenty One Pilots
Panic! At the Disco
5 Seconds of Summer
BTS
Super Junior
MELHOR MÚSICA 2018
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
BTS, "Idol"
MELHOR ÁLBUM 2018
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Camila Cabello, Camila
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Ariana Grande, Sweetener
Nicki Minaj, Queen
MELHOR ARTISTA LATINO 2018
Becky G
CNCO
J Balvin
Bad Bunny
Shakira
MELHOR CLIPE 2018
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Camila Cabello, "Never Be the Same"
BTS, "Idol"
MELHOR TURNÊ 2018
Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour
Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour
Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour
Katy Perry, Witness Tour
Super Junior, Super Show 7
CULTURA POP
MELHOR CELEBRIDADE DAS REDES SOCIAIS 2018
Ellen DeGeneres
Chrissy Teigen
BTS
Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez
MELHOR ÍCONE FASHION 2018
Zendaya
Blake Lively
Emma Watson
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
ESTRELA QUE DEU A VOLTA POR CIMA
Colin Kaepernick
Serena Williams
Cristiano Ronaldo
Aly Raisman
Nia Jax
