A lista completa de finalistas do E! People's Choice Awards 2018

por Johnni Macke | Traduzido Por Fernanda Basso | Seg., 24 set. 2018 13:36

Avengers: Infinity War

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Chegou a sua vez de votar! Nesta segunda-feira, 24, os finalistas indicados para o E! People's Choice Awards 2018, que contempla os maiores nomes da TV, música, cinema e cultura pop, foram revelados e você pode escolher o seu favorito aqui.

 

Confira a lista das 33 categorias:

Letitia Wright, Black Panther

Disney/Marvel

Filmes E Seriados

 

MELHOR FILME 2018

Panthera Negra

Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Os Incríveis 2

Cinquenta Tons de Liberdade

Um Lugar Silencioso

 

MELHOR FILME DE COMÉDIA 2018

Com Amor, Simon

Não Vai Dar

Meu Ex é um Espião

Mamma Mia: Lá Vamos Nós de Novo

Crazy Rich Asians


MELHOR FILME DE AÇÃO 2018

Pantera Negra

Vingadores: Guerra Infinito

Deadpool 2

Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado

8 Mulheres e Um Segredo

 

MELHOR FILME DE DRAMA 2018

Cinquenta Tons de Liberdade

12 Heróis

Operação Red Sparrow

Sol da Meia Noite

Um Lugar Silencioso

 

MELHOR FILME PARA A FAMÍLIA 2018

Os Incríveis 2

Uma Dobra no Tempo

Hotel Transilvania 3: Férias Monstruosas

Eu Só Posso Imaginar

Christopher Robin - Um Reencontro Inequecível


MELHOR ATOR DO CINEMA 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Robert Downey Jr., Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Chadwick Boseman, Pantera Negra

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado

Nick Robinson, Com Amor, Simon


MELHOR ATRIZ DO CINEMA 2018

Scarlett Johansson, Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Sandra Bullock, 8 Mulheres e Um Segredo

Anne Hathaway, 8 Mulheres e Um Segredo

Lily James, Mamma Mia: Lá Vamos Nós de Novo

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado


MELHOR ESTRELA DE FILME DE COMÉDIA 2018

Melissa McCarthy, Alma da Festa

John Cena, Não Vai Dar

Nick Robinson, Com Amor, Simon

Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia: Lá Vamos Nós de Novo

Mila Kunis, Meu Ex é Um Espião

MELHOR ESTRELA DE FILME DE DRAMA 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Chadwick Boseman, Pantera Negra

Danai Gurira, Pantera Negra

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado

TV

MELHOR SÉRIE 2018

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

The Big Bang Theory

13 Reasons Why

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA 2018

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

13 Reasons Why

Riverdale

The Handmaid's Tale

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA 2018

The Big Bang Theory

Modern Family

Black-ish

Orange Is the New Black

The Good Place

MELHOR REVIVAL 2018

American Idol

One Day at a Time

Queer Eye

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Dynasty

MELHOR REALITY 2018

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Queer Eye

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Chrisley Knows Best

Vanderpump Rules

MELHOR ATOR DA TV 2018

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

MELHOR ATRIZ DA TV 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments

MELHOR ESTRELA DE DRAMA DA TV 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

KJ Apa, Riverdale

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace:
American Crime Story

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

MELHOR ESTRELA DE COMÉDIA DA TV 2018

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

MELHOR ESTRELA DE REALITY 2018

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper

Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

MELHOR PROGRAMA PARA MARATONAR 2018

Outlander

Queer Eye

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

13 Reasons Why

Shameless

MELHOR PROGRAMA DE SCI-FI 2018

Supernatural

The Originals

The Expanse

Wynonna Earp

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8

MÚSICA

MELHOR ARTISTA MASCULINO 2018

Drake

Keith Urban

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Bruno Mars

MELHOR ARTISTA FEMININA 2018

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Nicki Minaj

MELHOR GRUPO 2018

Twenty One Pilots

Panic! At the Disco

5 Seconds of Summer

BTS

Super Junior

MELHOR MÚSICA 2018

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

BTS, "Idol"

MELHOR ÁLBUM 2018

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Camila Cabello, Camila

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Nicki Minaj, Queen

MELHOR ARTISTA LATINO 2018

Becky G

CNCO

J Balvin

Bad Bunny

Shakira

MELHOR CLIPE 2018

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Camila Cabello, "Never Be the Same"

BTS, "Idol"

MELHOR TURNÊ 2018

Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour

Katy Perry, Witness Tour

Super Junior, Super Show 7

CULTURA POP

MELHOR CELEBRIDADE DAS REDES SOCIAIS 2018

Ellen DeGeneres

Chrissy Teigen

BTS

Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez

MELHOR ÍCONE FASHION 2018

Zendaya

Blake Lively

Emma Watson

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

ESTRELA QUE DEU A VOLTA POR CIMA

Colin Kaepernick

Serena Williams

Cristiano Ronaldo

Aly Raisman

Nia Jax

 

