Tendência de beleza é inspirada no dumpling, famoso bolinho chinês

View this post on Instagram

I’m kinda flattered by all the Botox/fillers and surgery accusations 🤣 but I swear I’ve done NOTHING to my #dewydumplings face. I have been experimenting with many different rollers and this disco d🍌ck 🤣 Stay tuned I will review all the best tools in the game on my New YOUTUBE channel 🎉 #namvoglow