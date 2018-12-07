A lista completa de indicados ao Grammy Awards 2019

Última Hora

Drake, Scorpion

A 61ª edição do Grammy Awards está chegando! E nesta sexta-feira, 7, acaba de ser anunciada a lista completa de indicados à premiação mais celebrada da música!

Alessia Cara, Zane Lowe, Shawn Mendes e Janelle Monáe se juntaram aos apresentadores do This Morning, da CBS, para anunciar a primeira onda de indicações.

"Estamos muito satisfeitos em sediar o principal evento musical do mundo em nossa cidade natal e estamos ansiosos para celebrar as notáveis contribuições musicais feitas por compositores, produtores, engenheiros, mixers e artistas de gravação", disse Neil Portnow, CEO da Recording Academy. "Como sempre, a temporada do Grammy começará com uma série de eventos que mostram vários gêneros de música, programas educacionais e nossas iniciativas de caridade. Estamos ansiosos para trabalhar com nossos parceiros de Los Angeles para produzir eventos notáveis e inesquecíveis".

 Veja abaixo quem vai concorrer ao Grammy 2019:

Gravação do Ano:

"I Like It" — Cardi B, Bad Bunny e J Balvin

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino

"God's Plan" — Drake

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Lamar e SZA

"Rockstar" — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris e Grey

Álbum do ano:

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Scorpion — Drake

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Beerbongs and Bentleys — Post Malone

Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By (Vários Artistas)

Canção do Ano:

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears e Anthony Tiffith, (Kendrick Lamar e SZA)

"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai e Dijon McFarlane, (Ella Mai)

 "God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels e Noah Shebib, (Drake)

"In My Blood" — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes e Geoffrey Warburton, (Shawn Mendes)

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth e Tim Hanseroth, (Brandi Carlile)

"The Middle" — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha e Anton Zaslavski, (Zedd, Maren Morris e Grey)

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando e Andrew Wyatt, (Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper)

"This Is America" — Donald Glover e Ludwig Goransson, (Childish Gambino)

Taylor Swift, Reputation

Mert & Marcus/Big Machine Records

Artista revelação:

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Melhor Performance Pop Solo:

"Colors" — Beck    

"Havana (ao vivo)" — Camila Cabello

"God Is a Woman" — Ariana Grande

"Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" — Lady Gaga

"Better Now" — Post Malone

Melhor Álbum Pop:

Camila — Camila Cabello

Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener — Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma — Pink

Reputation — Taylor Swift

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Island

Melhor Gravação de Dance:

"Northern Soul" — Above and Beyond part. Richard Bedford

"Ultimatum" — Disclosure part. Fatoumata Diawara

"Losing It" — Fisher

"Electricity" — Silk City e Dua Lipa part. Diplo e Mark Ronson

"Ghost Voices" — Virtual Self

Melhor Canção de Rock:

"Black Smoke Rising" — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka e Daniel Robert Wagner, (Greta Van Fleet)

"Jumpsuit" — Tyler Joseph, (Twenty One Pilots)

"MANTRA" — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls e Oliver Sykes, (Bring Me The Horizon)

"Masseduction" — Jack Antonoff e Annie Clark, (St. Vincent)

"Rats" — Tom Dalgety e A Ghoul Writer, (Ghost)

Melhor Álbum Urbano Contemporâneo:

Everything Is Love — The Carters

The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz — Chris Dave e the Drumhedz

War and Leisure — Miguel

Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello

Janelle Monae, Dirty Computer

Wondaland/Atlantic

Melhor Álbum de Rap:

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

Swimming — Mac Miller

Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle

Daytona — Pusha T

ASTROWORLD — Travis Scott

Melhor Álbum de Country:

Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

From a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz:

My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole

The Questions — Kurt Elling

The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz e Gary Versace

If You Really Want — Raul Midón com The Metropole Orkest Conduzido por Vince Mendoza

The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour

MCA Nashville

Melhor Álbum Gospel:

One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr

Hiding Place — Tori Kelly

Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds

The Other Side — The Walls Group

A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson

Melhor Álbum Pop Latino:

Prometo — Pablo Alboran

Sincera — Claudia Brant

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade

2:00 AM —  Raquel Sofía

Vives — Carlos Vives

Melhor Álbum Americano:

By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette

The Tree of Forgiveness — John Prine

The Lonely, The Lonesome e The Gone — Lee Ann Womack

One Drop of Truth — The Wood Brothers

Amlehor Álbum de Comédia:

Annihilation — Patton Oswalt

Equanimity e The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle

Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan

Standup for Drummers — Fred Armisen

Tamborine — Chris Rock

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Republic Records

Melhor Canção Escrita para Mídia Visual:

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears e Anthony Tiffith, (Kendrick Lamar and SZA), da trilha de: Pantera Negra.

"Mystery of Love" — Sufjan Stevens, (Sufjan Stevens), da trilha de: Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome

"Remember Me" — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade), da trilha de: Coco

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando e Andrew Wyatt, (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), da trilha de: Nasce Uma Estrela.

"This Is Me" — Benj Pasek e Justin Paul, (Keala Settle e grupo do The Greatest Showman), da trilha de: O Rei do Show.

Produtor do Ano, não-clássico:

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Melhor Performance de Duo/Grupo Pop:

"Fall in Line" — Christina Aguilera part. Demi Lovato

Don't Go Breaking My Heart" — Backstreet Boys

"'S Wonderful" — Tony Bennett e Diana Krall

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper

"Girls Like You" — Maroon 5 part. Cardi B

"Say Something" — Justin Timberlake part. Chris Stapleton

"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris e Grey

Melhor Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional:

Love Is Here to Stay — Tony Bennett e Diana Krall

My Way — Willie Nelson

Nat "King" Cole and Me — Gregory Porter

Standards (Deluxe) — Seal

The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic! — Barbra Streisand

Melhor Álbum de Dance/Eletrônico:

Singularity, Jon Hopkins

Woman Worldwide, Justice

Treehouse, Sofi Tukker

Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, SOPHIE

Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA

Melhor Álbum Contemporâneo Instrumental:

The Emancipation Procrastination, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band

Modern Lore, Julian Lage

Laid Black, Marcus Miller

Protocol 4, Simon Phillips

Melhor Performance de Rock:

"Four Out of Five" — Arctic Monkeys

"When Bad Does Good" — Chris Cornell

"Made an America" — THE FEVER 333

"Highway Tune" — Greta Van Fleet

"Uncomfortable" — Halestorm

Melhor Performance de Metal:

"Condemned To The Gallows" ­— Between the Buried And Me

"Honeycomb" — Deafheaven

"Electric Messiah" — High on Fire

"Betrayer" — Trivium

"On My Teeth" — Underoath

Melhor Álbum de Rock:

Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains

MANIA, Fall Out Boy

Prequelle, Ghost

From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet

Pacific Daydream, Weezer

Travis Scott, Astroworld

David LaChapelle

Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa:

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino — Arctic Monkeys

Colors — Beck

Utopia — Björk

American Utopia — David Byrne

Masseduction — St. Vincent

Melhor Performance R&B:

"Long as I Live" — Toni Braxton

"Summer" — The Carters

"YOY" — Lalah Hathaway

"Best Part" — H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

"First Began" — PJ Morton

Melhor Performance R&B Tradicional:

"Bet Ain't Worth the Hand" — Leon Bridges

"Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight"

"Honest" — MAJOR.

"How Deep Is Your Love" — PJ Morton featuring Yebba

"Made for Love" — Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway

Melhor Canção R&B:

"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

"Come Through and Chill" — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel and Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole and Salaam Remi)

"Feels Like Summer" — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

"Focus" — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. and Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Long as I Live" — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton and Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

Melhor Álbum R&B:

Sex and Cigarettes — Toni Braxton

Good Thing — Leon Bridges

Honestly — Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton

Melhor Performance de Rap:

"Be Careful" — Cardi B

"Nice for What" — Drake

"King's Dead" — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future e James Blake

"Bubblin" — Anderson .Paak

"Sicko Mode" — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk e Swae Lee

Best Performance de Rap Cantada:

"Like I Do" — Christina Aguilera part. Goldlink

"Pretty Little Fears" — 6lack part. J. Cole

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"Rockstar" — Post Malone part. 21 Savage

Melhor Canção de Rap:

"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels e Noah Shebib, (Drake)

"King's Dead" — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn e Michael Williams II, (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future e James Blake)

"Lucky You" — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels e J. Sweet, (Eminem part. Joyner Lucas)

"Sicko Mode" — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim e Cydel Young, (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk e Swae Lee)

"Win" — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels e C. Thompson, (Jay Rock)

Melhor Performance Country Solo:

"Wouldn't It Be Great?" — Loretta Lynn

"Mona Lisas e Mad Hatters" — Maren Morris

"Butterflies" — Kacey Musgraves

"Millionaire" — Chris Stapleton

"Parallel Line" — Keith Urban

Melhor Performance de Country de Duo/Grupo:

"Shoot Me Straight" — Brothers Osborne

"Tequila" — Dan + Shay

"When Someone Stops Loving You" — Little Big Town

"Dear Hate" — Maren Morris part. Vince Gill

Meant to Be" — Bebe Rexha e Florida Georgia Line

Melhor Canção Country:

"Break Up in the End" — Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill e Jon Nite, (Cole Swindell)

"Dear Hate" — Tom Douglas, David Hodges e Maren Morris, (Maren Morris part. Vince Gill)

"I Lived It" — Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley e Ben Hayslip, (Blake Shelton)

"Space Cowboy" — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally e Kacey Musgraves, (Kacey Musgraves)

"Tequila" — Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds e Dan Smyers, (Dan + Shay)

"When Someone Stops Loving You" — Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill e Lori McKenna, (Little Big Town)

Melhor Álbum New Age:

Hiraeth — Lisa Gerrard e David Kuckhemann

Beloved — Snatam Kaur

Opium Moon — Opium Moon

Molecules of Motion — Steve Roach

Moku Maluhia - Peaceful Island — Jim Kimo West

Melhor Jazz Solo Improvisado:

"Some of That Sunshine" — Regina Carter, solista

"Don't Fence Me In" — John Daversa, solista

"We See" — Fred Hersch, solista

"De-Dah" — Brad Mehldau, solista

"Cadenas" — Miguel Zenón, solista

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Instrumental:

Diamond Cut — Tia Fuller

Live in Europe — Fred Hersch Trio

Seymour Reads the Constitution! — Brad Mehldau Trio

Still Dreaming — Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley e Brian Blade

Emanon — The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Melhor álbum de grandes grupos de jazz:

All About That Basie — The Count Basie Orchestra Dirigido por Scotty Barnhart

American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom — John Daversa Big Band part. DACA Artists

Presence — Orrin Evans e Captain Black Big Band

All Can Work — John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble

Barefoot Dances and Other Visions — Jim McNeely e The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino:

Heart of Brazil — Eddie Daniels

Back to the Sunset — Dafnis Prieto Big Band

West Side Story Reimagined — Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

Cinque — Elio Villafranca

Yo Soy La Tradición — Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet

Melhor Performance/Canção Gospel:

"You Will Win" — Jekalyn Carr; Allen Carr e Jekalyn Carr, compositores

"Won't He Do It" — Koryn Hawthorne

"Never Alone" — Tori Kelly part. Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin e Victoria Kelly, compositores

"Cycles" — Jonathan McReynolds part. DOE; Jonathan McReynolds, compositor

"A Great Work" — Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson e Brian Courtney Wilson, compositores

Melhor Performance/canção Contemporânea de Música Cristã:

"Reckless Love" — Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver e Ran Jackson, compositores

"You Say" — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram e Paul Mabury, compositores

"Joy." — por KING e COUNTRY; Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Moslely, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone e Tedd Tjornhom, compositores

"Grace Got You" — MercyMe part. John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds e John Reuben, compositores

"Known" — Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp e Tauren Wells, compositores

Melhor Álbum de Música Cristão Contemporânea:

Look Up Child — Lauren Daigle

Hallelujah Here Below — Elevation Worship

Living With a Fire — Jesus Culture

Surrounded — Michael W. Smith

Survivor: Live From Harding Prison — Zach Williams

Melhor Álbum Gospel de Raíz:

Unexpected — Jason Crabb

Clear Skies — Ernie Haase e Signature Sound

Favorites: Revisited by Request — The Isaacs

Still Standing — The Martins

Love Love Love — Gordon Mote

Melhor Álbum Latino de Rock, Urbano ou Alternativo:

Claroscura — Aterciopelados

Coastcity — COASTCITY

Encanto Tropical — Monsieur Periné

Gourmet — Orishas

Aztlán — Zoé

Melhor Álbum Regional de Música Mexicana (Incluindo Tejano):

Primero Soy Mexicana — Angela Aguilar

Mitad Y Mitad — Calibre 50

Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II — Aida Cuevas

Cruzando Borders — Los Texmaniacs

Leyendas De Mi Pueblo — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

¡México Por Siempre! — Luis Miguel

Melhor Álbum Tropical Latino:

Pa' Mi Gente — Charlie Aponte

Legado — Formell Y Los Van Van

Orquesta Akokán — Orquesta Akokán

Ponle Actitud — Felipe Peláez

Anniversary — Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Melhor Performance Americana de Raíz:

"Kick Rocks" — Sean Ardoin

"Saint James Infirmary Blues" — Jon Batiste

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile

"All on My Mind" — Anderson East

Last Man Standing" — Willie Nelson

Melhor Canção Americana de Raíz:

"All the Trouble" — Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack e Adam Wright, (Lee Ann Womack)

"Build a Bridge" — Jeff Tweedy, (Mavis Staples)

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth e Tim Hanseroth, (Brandi Carlile)

"Knockin' on Your Screen Door" — Pat McLaughlin e John Prine, (John Prine)

"Summer's End" — Pat McLaughlin e John Prine, (John Prine)

Melhor Álbum de Bluegrass:

Portraits in Fiddles — Mike Barnett

Sister Sadie II — Sister Sadie

Rivers and Roads — Special Consensus

The Travelin' McCourys — The Travelin' McCourys

North of Despair — Wood and Wire

Melhor Álbum Tradicional de Blues:

Something Smells Funky 'Round Here — Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio

Benton County Relic — Cedric Burnside

The Blues Is Alive and Well — Buddy Guy

No Mercy in This Land — Ben Harper e Charlie Musselwhite

Don't You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Lu Barker) — Maria Muldaur

Melhor Álbum Contemporâneo de Blues:

Please Don't Be Dead — Fantastic Negrito

Here in Babylon — Teresa James at the Rhythm Tramps

Cry No More — Danielle Nicole

Out of the Blues — Boz Scaggs

Victor Wainwright and the Train — Victor Wainwright and the Train

Melhor Álbum de Folk:

Whistle Down the Wind — Joan Baez

Black Cowboys — Dom Flemons

Rifles and Rosary Beads — Mary Gauthier

Weed Garden — Iron and Wine

All Ashore — Punch Brothers

Melhor Álbum de Música Regional de Raíz:

Kreole Rock and Soul — Sean Ardoin

Spyboy — Cha Wa

Aloha From Na Hoa — Na Hoa

No 'Ane'I — Kalani Pe'a

Mewasinsational - Cree Round Dance Songs — Young Spirit

Melhor Álbum de Reggae:

As the World Turns — Black Uhuru

Reggae Forever — Etana

Rebellion Rises — Ziggy Marley

A Matter of Time — Protoje

44/876 — Sting and Shaggy

Melhor Álbum de Música Mundial:

Deran — Bombino

Fenfo — Fatoumata Diawara

Black Times — Seun Kuti and Egypt 80

Freedom — Soweto Gospel Choir

The Lost Songs of World War II — Yiddish Glory

Mlehor Álbum Infantil:

All the Sounds — Lucy Kalantari and The Jazz Cats

Building Blocks — Tim Kubart

Falu's Bazaar — Falu

Giants of Science — The Pop Ups

The Nation of Imagine — Frank and Deane

Melhor Álbum de Palavra Falada:

Accessory to War (Neil deGrasse Tyson and Avis Lang) — Courtney B. Vance

Calypso — David Sedaris

Creative Quest — Questlove

Faith - A Journey for All — Jimmy Carter

The Last Black Unicorn — Tiffany Haddish

Veja abaixo a galeria com Os famosos no After-Party do Grammys 2018:

Sam Smith, 2018 Grammy Awards, Party Pics

David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Sam Smith

Shutterstock

Monte Lipman, Julia Michaels, Sir Lucian Grainge, 2018 Grammy Awards, Party Pics

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Monte Lipman, Julia Michaels, Sir Lucian Grainge

Shutterstock

Peter Edge, Kesha, Rob Stringer, 2018 Grammy Awards, Party Pics

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Peter Edge, Kesha & Rob Stringer

Getty Images

Continue para baixo

Sylvia Rhone, Camila Cabello, 2018 Grammy Awards, Party Pics

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Sylvia Rhone & Camila Cabello

Getty Images

Drew Taggart, Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, 2018 Grammy Awards, Party Pics

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The Chainsmokers

Getty Images

Luis Fonsi, 2018 Grammy Awards, Party Pics

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Luis Fonsi

Getty Images

Continue para baixo

Dave Chappelle, Erykah Badu, Quincy Jones, 2018 Grammy Awards, Party Pics

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Dave Chappelle, Erykah Badu & Quincy Jones

Getty Images

Sir Lucian Grainge, Lorde, 2018 Grammy Awards, Party Pics

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Sir Lucian Grainge & Lorde

Getty Images

Sarah Silverman, Logic, 2018 Grammy Awards, Party Pics

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Sarah Silverman

Getty Images

Continue para baixo

Rita Ora, 2018 Grammy Awards, Party Pics

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SVEDKA Vodka

Rita Ora

Getty Images

Thomas Rhett, 2018 Grammy Awards, Party Pics

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SVEDKA Vodka

Thomas Rhett

Getty Images

Rachel Platten, Calvin Harris, 2018 Grammy Awards, Party Pics

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SVEDKA Vodka

Calvin Harris & Rachel Platten

Getty Images

Continue para baixo

Trevor Noah, Dave Chapplle, 2018 Grammy Awards, Party Pics

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Trevor Noah & Dave Chappelle

Getty Images

Hassan Jameel, Rihanna, Post-grammys, 2018

Robert Kamau/GC Images, 247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Hassan Jameel & Rihanna

GC Images

