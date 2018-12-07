A lista completa de indicados ao Grammy Awards 2019

Melhor Performance Country Solo:

"Wouldn't It Be Great?" — Loretta Lynn

"Mona Lisas e Mad Hatters" — Maren Morris

"Butterflies" — Kacey Musgraves

"Millionaire" — Chris Stapleton

"Parallel Line" — Keith Urban

Melhor Performance de Country de Duo/Grupo:

"Shoot Me Straight" — Brothers Osborne

"Tequila" — Dan + Shay

"When Someone Stops Loving You" — Little Big Town

"Dear Hate" — Maren Morris part. Vince Gill

Meant to Be" — Bebe Rexha e Florida Georgia Line

Melhor Canção Country:

"Break Up in the End" — Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill e Jon Nite, (Cole Swindell)

"Dear Hate" — Tom Douglas, David Hodges e Maren Morris, (Maren Morris part. Vince Gill)

"I Lived It" — Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley e Ben Hayslip, (Blake Shelton)

"Space Cowboy" — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally e Kacey Musgraves, (Kacey Musgraves)

"Tequila" — Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds e Dan Smyers, (Dan + Shay)

"When Someone Stops Loving You" — Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill e Lori McKenna, (Little Big Town)

Melhor Álbum New Age:

Hiraeth — Lisa Gerrard e David Kuckhemann

Beloved — Snatam Kaur

Opium Moon — Opium Moon

Molecules of Motion — Steve Roach

Moku Maluhia - Peaceful Island — Jim Kimo West

Melhor Jazz Solo Improvisado:

"Some of That Sunshine" — Regina Carter, solista

"Don't Fence Me In" — John Daversa, solista

"We See" — Fred Hersch, solista

"De-Dah" — Brad Mehldau, solista

"Cadenas" — Miguel Zenón, solista

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Instrumental:

Diamond Cut — Tia Fuller

Live in Europe — Fred Hersch Trio

Seymour Reads the Constitution! — Brad Mehldau Trio

Still Dreaming — Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley e Brian Blade

Emanon — The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Melhor álbum de grandes grupos de jazz:

All About That Basie — The Count Basie Orchestra Dirigido por Scotty Barnhart

American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom — John Daversa Big Band part. DACA Artists

Presence — Orrin Evans e Captain Black Big Band

All Can Work — John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble

Barefoot Dances and Other Visions — Jim McNeely e The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino:

Heart of Brazil — Eddie Daniels

Back to the Sunset — Dafnis Prieto Big Band

West Side Story Reimagined — Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

Cinque — Elio Villafranca

Yo Soy La Tradición — Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet

Melhor Performance/Canção Gospel:

"You Will Win" — Jekalyn Carr; Allen Carr e Jekalyn Carr, compositores

"Won't He Do It" — Koryn Hawthorne

"Never Alone" — Tori Kelly part. Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin e Victoria Kelly, compositores

"Cycles" — Jonathan McReynolds part. DOE; Jonathan McReynolds, compositor

"A Great Work" — Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson e Brian Courtney Wilson, compositores

Melhor Performance/canção Contemporânea de Música Cristã:

"Reckless Love" — Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver e Ran Jackson, compositores

"You Say" — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram e Paul Mabury, compositores

"Joy." — por KING e COUNTRY; Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Moslely, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone e Tedd Tjornhom, compositores

"Grace Got You" — MercyMe part. John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds e John Reuben, compositores

"Known" — Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp e Tauren Wells, compositores

Melhor Álbum de Música Cristão Contemporânea:

Look Up Child — Lauren Daigle

Hallelujah Here Below — Elevation Worship

Living With a Fire — Jesus Culture

Surrounded — Michael W. Smith

Survivor: Live From Harding Prison — Zach Williams

Melhor Álbum Gospel de Raíz:

Unexpected — Jason Crabb

Clear Skies — Ernie Haase e Signature Sound

Favorites: Revisited by Request — The Isaacs

Still Standing — The Martins

Love Love Love — Gordon Mote

Melhor Álbum Latino de Rock, Urbano ou Alternativo:

Claroscura — Aterciopelados

Coastcity — COASTCITY

Encanto Tropical — Monsieur Periné

Gourmet — Orishas

Aztlán — Zoé

Melhor Álbum Regional de Música Mexicana (Incluindo Tejano):

Primero Soy Mexicana — Angela Aguilar

Mitad Y Mitad — Calibre 50

Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II — Aida Cuevas

Cruzando Borders — Los Texmaniacs

Leyendas De Mi Pueblo — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

¡México Por Siempre! — Luis Miguel

Melhor Álbum Tropical Latino:

Pa' Mi Gente — Charlie Aponte

Legado — Formell Y Los Van Van

Orquesta Akokán — Orquesta Akokán

Ponle Actitud — Felipe Peláez

Anniversary — Spanish Harlem Orchestra