Todas as vezes que Ian Somerhalder provou que é muito romântico

Watching a true artist and an inspiration work with her medium: recycled gold and sustainably-sourced gems. My wife’s company @bayouwithlove has teamed up with @earthandelement again and they have a HOLIDAY STORE! I only helped screw in a few hangers, these ladies set this up! 3100 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles,CA open FRIDAY-SUNDAY! It’s called #brandlovestory This place is so beautiful, the energy so clean and holistic. It is a combination of experiencing sustainable luxury by business owned and run by women and feeling good about buying. Talented. Compassionate. Smart. Artistic. Businesswomen. If you’re in LA pop over to their Holiday Shop to see it. You will feel so good. To watch you this amazing woman that I’m married to develop, design curate and inspire so many others not just in the business world but women and men to become conscious consumers. I see her up late, then in the early morning breastfeeding, running a company, running a household, fostering animals in need all the while traveling for meetings and being the most amazing mother and supportive wife to a husband shooting a television show 18 hrs per day and now editing until 3AM every night. I’ve never seen anyone so capable and inspiring. Thank you my beautiful wife for showing us all that our dreams are possible with hard work, determination with purpose. I’m in awe... Love, Your Husband