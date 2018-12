5 motivos para você assistir Cadáver, novo filme de Shay Mitchell

View this post on Instagram

After two years, I can’t believe that this is really happening. I wrapped Pretty Little Liars on October 26th 2016, and by November 2nd I was across the country to start filming this movie. I’m not going to lie here - there were *plenty* of sleepless nights and anxiety attacks during the 6 weeks we filmed @possessionmovie . It was a lot of pressure, new people and new surroundings especially after 7 years of comfort with the same cast and crew. This role knocked me on my ass...in the best way possible. Being able to jump from PLL directly into this was almost like therapy for me. So finally, after almost 2 years, The Possession of Hannah Grace, comes out November 30th and I cant wait for everyone to go see this, just make sure you have a hand to hold/squeeze/ grab. It is a total dream come true and I’m still pinching myself.