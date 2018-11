Marca lança curvador individual para cada tufo de cílios

View this post on Instagram

Quite a few of you who watch my stories were super interested in these lash curlers. They’re @modelrocklashes pro edge lash curlers. I like them because they’re much less intimidating for your clients, and you can get right into the corners of the eyes so EVERY lash is curled to perfection. @josephine_olton bts with @katrienaemmanuel #protip #mua #makeupartist #lashcurler #bts #goldcoastmakeupartist